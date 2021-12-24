Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir zone police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

