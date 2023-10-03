Encounter breaks out in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 3, An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

"After the successful September 13 operation in the same area, due to continous intelligence flow, area domination and resultant pressure on the terrorists, a specific intelligence about move of some unidentified individuals was received on October 1 by the J&K Police," the army said.

"Joint ops by Indian Army and J&K Police was launched in general area Kalakote. Presently, intense operations are under progress."

Additional details are awaited.

