Encounter rages on in J&K's Pulwama, soldier injured

Srinagar, April 27 A soldier was injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said a group of two to three terrorists are holed up at Mitrigam area of Pulwama and the priority is to prevent collateral damage and to evacuate the civil.

"2-3 terrorists including foreign terrorist of JeM terror outfit trapped inside cordon.A Ops was halted for evacuation of civil. One soldier injured.A Precautions being taken to avoid collateral damage. Trapped terrorists will be neutralised at the earliest," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight broke out as a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under heavy fire as they zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor