Encounter underway in J&K's Pulwama; 2 terrorists trapped

Srinagar, May 29 Two terrorists have been trapped in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Gundipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

"Two local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM trapped in encounter including killer of our Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM terrorist Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on May 13," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

