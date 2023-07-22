Entry to Goa's Dudhsagar waterfall banned

Panaji, July 22 The Goa government on Saturday issued an order banning the entry of tourists, trekkers and all persons to the picturesque Dudhsagar waterfall in South Goa, which is located on Goa-Karnataka border.

Many tourists and trekkers used to visit Dudhsagar waterfall during weekends.

A. Asvin Chandru, South Goa Collector, in the order has stated “Visitors shall be allowed to enter the Base of the Dudhsagar waterfall area through the prescribed routes only with permit / tickets purchased from designated entry points by Forest Department,”

"There shall be a complete ban for the entry of tourists, trekkers and all other persons to the Dudhsagar waterfall (at or near the railway bridge/ Dudhsagar railway station) either by trekking/ by train/ walking along the track as it is not a designated tourist point except for authorised personnel of Police, Railways, Forest department and other Government officials on duty,” order stated.

Last week, when unauthorised visitors allegedly walked on or along railway tracks to visit Dudhsagar waterfall, were caught by authorities and made to do ‘sit-ups’ while holding their ears.

According to the order, there have been incidents of drowning and missing tourists visiting the Dudhsagar waterfalls and during attempts at trekking along the railway track and other routes in the past, especially during monsoon season.

The government has also taken steps to restrict entry of any unauthorised persons towards the waterfall area by establishing check posts. Dudhsagar shot to fame in 2013, after it was portrayed in 'Chennai Express', a Bollywood film, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

