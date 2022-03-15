EOW of Delhi Police arrest one for duping people on pretext of selling flats

Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, on Tuesday, arrested a person accused of duping people of Rs 11 crore on the pretext of providing flats under his project Red Apple Homez.

The 57-year-old accused Rajkumar, a resident of Delhi, has been charged in the case under sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 471, 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

The victims reported that Directors of Manju J Homes Ltd., having its registered office at Vivek Vihar, Delhi, induced them to book flats in its proposed housing project Red Apple Homez situated at Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh.

In 2012, at the time of booking of flats, the company assured the victims that possession of the promised flats will be handed over within 3 years. After the initial payment of the booking amount, on the application of the investors, funds for the proposed flats were financed by the banks. The builder company had promised to pay the EMIs against the loan obtained till the handing over of possession.

However, the construction at the site has not been completed to date and the builder company stopped paying EMIs to the banks. So far 51 complainants, involving an amount of Rs. 11 Crores, have approached the EOW.

Many complainants have alleged that though the loan was sanctioned on their applications, without their knowledge the loan amount was disbursed to the builder by forging their signatures on several documents.

After a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered in the Police station, EOW for detailed investigation.

As per the investigation, the police found that the land of the residential project situated is registered in the name of the accused builder company

Under section 102 CrPC, A notice was sent to the concerned District Collector, Sub-Registrar, SDM, Tehsildar, GDA, with the request that the land of the project was used to cheat the investors and no further transfer or creation of the third party right on the same be allowed.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority revealed that the license for the project was accorded on December 26, 2015, and thereafter permissions from Fire Department, Environment Department and Municipal Corporation were to be received. However, examination of the complainants revealed that the builder company prior to sanction of the project had started collecting funds from the investors since 2012.

Further, it has been found that the builder company had raised the structures of the buildings, and thereafter the construction was stopped since 2015. At present, the project site was sealed by the Ghaziabad Development Authority for violation of the conditions of license.

The Fire Dept has also confirmed that the permission/NOC in this regard was accorded on April 26, 2016.

Rajkumar Jain, in connivance with other co-accused Vijayanta Jain, Prateek Jain, and Akshay Jain, had started the company and launched a project namely Red Apple Homez to dupe the public.

The accused was also one of the authorized signatories in the bank account and the director of the company. The co-accused Vijayanta Jain, Prateek Jain, and Akshay Jain are not traceable now and further efforts are being made to trace them.

The accused Rajkumar was also found involved in more than two dozen cases of cheating and other offences.

( With inputs from ANI )

