EOW raids MP PWD employee to probe graft allegations

Bhopal, Jan 23 The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday raided the premises of a state government employee in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

As per officials in MP police, the raid was conducted in the premises of a state government employee associated with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Rewa district to unearth disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.5 crore.

More assets are likely to be found as the raid and the estimated process was still underway, till 5 p.m. on Sunday, said a senior police official in EOW.

Police said the raid was conducted following a complaint about the assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of Pannalal Shukla, the PWD employee. Shukla, who is from Mada village, is posted at Hanumana under Rewa district.

Nine land registries, including those in the names of his son and wife, were seized from his possession in addition to one four-wheeler and four motorcycles, police claimed.

Shukla's house, in which he resides with the family, is spread over half-an-acre of land in Rewa. One of his house is also located in Hanumana town where he was posted.

"Raid is underway and the exact value of total recoveries will be known once the process gets over," EOW said.

