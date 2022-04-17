EPFO: You can view amount in your PF from home without internet, check the procedure

A large number of people in the country are working in the organized sector. A portion of the salaries of government and private sector employees are deposited in the Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Similarly, the amount deposited in PF is important for the future of the employee. In case of death of the employee or in case of emergency, the heir of the account holder or the account holder can withdraw money from PF.

PF account holders are informed about the amount deposited in their account at regular intervals. Information on the amount of PF can be found on the EPFO ​​website. Often the weak internet network causes difficulties in logging in to EPF's website. In that case you can take the help of SMS or Missed Call. For this you need to have your mobile number registered in your PF account.

You can know the amount in EPF account through SMS. To get information via SMS type EPFO ​​UAN LAN (the language in which the information is required) and send a message to 7738299899. You can use ENG, HIN for Hindi to get information in English. In two to three minutes after sending this message you will get the information about the amount in PF account.

You can get savings information in PF account through missed call. Make a missed call 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. You will then receive a call. It will tell you about your savings.