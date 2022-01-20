ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022: ESIC Chennai invites applications for 385 posts

Employees State Insurance Corporation i.e. ESIC Chennai has invited applications for the posts of Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer and Multi Tasking Staff. ESIC Chennai has a total of 385 vacancies for these posts. The last date to apply for this ESIC recruitment is 15th February 2022. Candidates who are going to apply for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022. Here they can get information about age limit, educational qualifications, experience, selection process. Chennai has announced recruitment for 10th and 12th pass. ESIC has invited applications for the posts of Upper Division Clerk, UDC, Stenographer, Stenographer, Steno and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).



Upper Division Clerk: 150

Stenographer: 16

MTS: 219

Educational Qualification Required for ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022

Upper Division Clerk: Must have a bachelor's degree and computer knowledge in any stream, including office suite and database.

Stenographer: Must have 12th pass. Also, search speed should be 80 words per minute. Transcription is required for 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi. Transcription only needs to be done on computer.

MTS: Candidate should have 10th pass

Age limit

UDC and stenographer: 18 to 27 years

MTS: 18 to 25 years

Salary for posts in ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2022

UDC: Rs. 25,500-81,100 per month

Stenographer: Rs. 25,500-81,100 per month

MTS: Rs. 18,000-56,900 per month

Selection process

Candidates should have typing speed of 50 minutes in Hindi and 65 minutes in English for giving skill test. This typing speed should be on the computer. In addition, candidates applying for the post of MTS must have passed Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board.