European Commission urges G20 countries to set ambitious climate targets for 2030

On Saturday, the European Commission called upon G20 nations to reach a consensus on worldwide objectives that aim to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030. These goals are considered essential in the efforts to curb the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Addressing the One Earth session at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi here, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the urgency of addressing climate change, saying, Climate change is man-made. So, it means we can fix it. She underscored the disproportionate impact of climate change, noting that G20 countries are responsible for a staggering 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while Africa, with less than 4 per cent of emissions, is among the most affected.

The President of the European Commission reminded the G20 countries that we are on the verge of failing to achieve our goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. So, it is absolutely critical that we maintain our path of 1.5 degrees. Only what gets measured gets done, we know this principle. We need to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency until 2030 if we are to reach our goal of limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees, she said.

EU is doing its fair share, with USD 27 billion delivered in 2021, and I want to assure you that we will continue to do so, she said. The European Commission president urged the G20 countries to mobilise additional resources for climate finance through a broader adoption of carbon pricing and carbon markets.