"Every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepared ground for next one": PM Modi as radio show turns 100

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Hailing the spirit of the countrymen in his 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that every Indian became an inspiration for another through the monthly radio programme, while adding that each episode of the popular show "prepared the ground for the next one".

The Prime Minister said that the country's positivity will take it to new heights in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal.

"In every episode, the spirit of service and capability of the countrymen have inspired others. In this program, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode. 'Mann Ki Baat' has always moved ahead with goodwill, the spirit of service-spirit and the sense of duty," PM Modi said.

"This positivity will take the country forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, will take her to new heights and I am happy that the beginning made by 'Mann Ki Baat' is becoming a new tradition in the country today. A tradition in which we see the spirit of everyone's effort," he added.

Stating that tourism is witnessing fast growth in the country, PM Modi said that for the sector to prosper, it is necessary to maintain the cleanliness of natural resources.

"Today tourism is growing very fast in the country. Be it our natural resources, be it rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is very important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot. Along with cleanliness in tourism, we have also discussed the Incredible India movement often. Through this movement, for the first time, people came to know about such places, which were just in their neighbourhood," he said.

"I always say that before going abroad for tourism, we must visit at least 15 tourist destinations of our country and these destinations should not be from the state where you reside, they must be from any other state outside your state. Similarly, we have continuously talked about serious topics like clean Siachen, single use plastic and e-waste. Today, this effort of 'Mann Ki Baat' is very important in solving environmental issues about which the whole world is concerned," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's radio monthly programme completed its 100th episode today which was aired at 11 am live across the country.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The programme was telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country.

