Every party contests polls on a single symbol, but BJP fights on lotus, washing machine: Jairam Ramesh

Mumbai, March 12 The Congress party. on a day when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the tribal district of Nandurbar in Maharashtra, took a swipe at the BJP claiming that the saffron party is contesting on two symbols, -- one is a lotus and the other is a washing machine.

There are two more frontals, the ED and the CBI. On the other hand, every other party contests polls on a single symbol. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that the policy and intention of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to divide the society. He said that against the BJP’s divisive policies, the Congress is working to give justice to society through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Ramesh said that the Congress party’s five pillars of justice are justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice. These guarantees are not of one person but of a party while taking a jibe at the BJP for its Modi's Guarantee slogan. Ramesh said that the party has announced legalisation of MSP, caste-wise census and removal of 50 per cent reservation limit. A guarantee regarding women's justice will be announced at the Women's Conference in Dhule, while a guarantee for labour justice will be announced at a meeting at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17 in the presence of leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Congress along with MVA partners Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Sharatchandra Pawar, and left parties plans to put up a show of unity on March 17 in Mumbai expressing the resolve to unitedly take on the BJP in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress in-charge for Maharahtra, Ramesh Chennithala, said the seat-sharing talks among the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners were underway and the formula will be declared on March 17. He added that the seat-sharing talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar were also in progress. He clarified that there was no difference in the seat-sharing arrangement.

