Everyone Leaving Congress As It’s Trapped in Vicious Circle of Nepotism, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party on Friday, alleging it's trapped in a vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics leading to mass departures. He claimed the Congress's sole agenda is opposition to him, not the nation's development.

The prime minister delivered his address virtually at the event titled 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan' in Jaipur. Additionally, he initiated the groundwork for projects valued at approximately Rs 17,000 crore and inaugurated several developmental initiatives.

The Congress has only one agenda, anti-Modi. It spreads such things against Modi which divide society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics. Today everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there, Modi said.

The Congress faces a significant challenge due to its inability to formulate forward-thinking policies, he remarked. The party lacks the foresight to anticipate future needs and lacks a coherent roadmap for progress.

In his vision for advancing India's development, the prime minister emphasized the government's focus on bolstering four key demographics — youth, women, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged. These four segments represent our priority, he stated.