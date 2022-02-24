Ex-army man booked for killing daughter-in-law

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 24 An army man's father has been booked for allegedly killing his daughter-in-law in connivance with another retired army personnel.

The police have now booked Shravan Singh Rathore, a retired honorary captain in the Missile Brigade of the army's Artillery Regiment, and his mother for the murder.

On February 20, the body of a young woman, 28, was found stuck in the bushes along a highway in Haryana's Yamunanagar.

Three days earlier, on February 17, Umrao Singh Rathore, 29, posted as sergeant at Sarsawa Air Force station, Saharanpur, had filed a missing person report. His wife Puja had disappeared.

The body of the woman was later identified as Puja.

According to police reports, Umrao had met Puja, a dancer, on social media some years ago. They fell in love and got married in 2018 against the wishes of his father Shravan Singh Rathore.

Shravan hatched a plan to eliminate his daughter-in-law and got in touch with Parvez Ahmad, a retired hawaldar who had served in the same brigade and ran the grocery store outside the air force station the couple lived at.

Sharvan asked Parvez for a 'favour' and gave the latter Rs 5 lakh.

Parvez and an accomplice first kidnapped and then murdered Puja, throwing her body in a desolate stretch.

