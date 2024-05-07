Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai casts vote, appeals to people to vote in record numbers

Haveri, May 7 Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is BJP's candidate from Haveri Lok Sabha seat, on Tuesday cast his vote at Model Kannada Boys' Higher Primary School in Shiggaon town and appealed to people to vote in record numbers.

The BJP leader's wife Chennamma, son Bharat and daughter Aditi also cast their votes.

"Casting vote is a sacred duty. Everyone should participate in it without fail and ensure the voting is done in such a manner that it creates a record," the former chief minister said.

In the polls, the BJP leader will be facing a contest from Congress candidate Anand Gaddadevara Matha.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil also exercised his right to franchise along with his family at S. S. School polling station in Vijayapura.

