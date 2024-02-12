Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Congress, as MLA

Mumbai, Feb 12 Jolting the Congress, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Shankarrao Chavan has quit the party, and also as MLA, here on Monday.

He has submitted his resignation to the state Congress President Nana Patole, amid speculation that he could be headed to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and possibly be rewarded with a Rajya Sabha ticket.

Sparking hectic political activity, Chavan, 66, called on Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and then has gone incommunicado.

In his letter, he has written by hand ‘former’ MLA from Bhokar Assembly constituency, but has not cited any reasons for his move.

Soon after the developments, Patole has airdashed to New Delhi to discuss the issue with party bigwigs on Chavan’s abrupt decision.

