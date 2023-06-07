Ex-serviceman arrested for murder of travel agent in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 7, [ANI]: Delhi Police arrested Sanjesh Chauhan, an ex-serviceman in connection with the murder of a travel agent in North Delhi's Mori Gate area earlier this year.

The murder was committed on February 7. The accused was arrested on Tuesday from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Delhi Police Special Cell Sanjesh Chauhan, was an ex-serviceman and arrested for the murder of a travel agent in the Mori Gate area.

Police officials said, "Sanjesh Chauhan was absconding in a murder committed on 7th February this year. The accused was arrested from Etawah in UP. The deceased Akhilesh Tiwari was a travel agent and used to book tickets for the buses operated by Sanjesh Chauhan. Akhilesh Tiwari wanted to run his own bus on the same route which irked Sanjesh. The victim was also supposed to pay Rs 1.5 lakhs to the accused but he didn't. Because of these reasons, the accused planned the murder."

