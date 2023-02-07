Ex-servicemen said Agnipath scheme's idea came from RSS, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday over the 'Agnipath' scheme, stating that it was imposed on the Army by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Home Ministry. Rahul Gandhi said during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha that he learned a lot during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra and had the opportunity to listen to India's inner voice.

Gandhi claimed that youths aspiring to be in the Army were not on the same page as the government regarding the scheme.

"People also talked about Agniveer scheme but youth of India told us about them being asked to leave after 4 years. Retired senior officers said that Agniveer Yojana came from RSS, Home Ministry and not from Army," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

During his Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, Gandhi said that retired officers told him that the Agniveer scheme was being "coerced" on the Army.

"Retired officers said that people are being given arms training and then asked to go back to society, this will lead to violence. They (retired officers) have in their mind that Agniveer scheme didn't come from Army and that NSA Ajit Doval coerced the scheme on Army," Rahul Gandhi further said.

"We asked youth about their jobs, many said they are unemployed or drive Uber. Farmers talked about not getting money under PM-BIMA Yojana, their land being snatched away while tribals talked about tribal bill," Gandhi added.