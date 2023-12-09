Ex-Telangana CM KCR elected as BRS Legislative party leader

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been unanimously elected as the legislative party leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. The decision was made during the meeting of the BRS Legislature Party at the Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. Despite recently undergoing successful hip replacement surgery following a fall at home, KCR, as the 69-year-old party president, is set to lead the legislative party.

The BRS MLAs and legislators gathered and unanimously elected KCR as their leader. Taking to X, the Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) wrote, "The BRS Legislative Party, which met at Telangana Bhavan ahead of the third Assembly session, unanimously elected former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the leader of the BRSLP. The meeting, chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, saw former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposing Chandrashekhar Rao’s name and former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari supporting it."

The meeting, chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, saw former Speaker… pic.twitter.com/yxO8GqFHzN — BRS Party (@BRSparty) December 9, 2023

Meanwhile, K Chandrasekhar Rao, underwent successful hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse on Friday. Doctors said he was likely to be discharged from the hospital in two to three days.

A bulletin from Yashoda Hospital, where KCR underwent surgery, stated, "He tolerated the surgery well and remained hemodynamically stable throughout the procedure." While KCR focuses on his recovery, Akbaruddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was appointed as the pro-term speaker by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Owaisi is tasked with administering the oath to the newly elected MLAs.

However, this decision has sparked tension among BJP MLAs, leading to a refusal to take their oaths. The recent state elections saw KCR-led BRS facing defeat, with the Indian National Congress (INC) securing 64 seats, surpassing BRS's 39 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIMIM won eight and seven seats, respectively, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) secured one seat.