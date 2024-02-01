Ex-Telangana CM KCR Takes Oath as MLA After Recovering from Hip Fracture

Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday took oath as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). This marked his first public appearance since sustaining a hip fracture in December.

BRS Chief Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao took the oath as the Gajwel MLA in the presence of the Assembly Speaker. Several BRS MLAs, MLCs, and public representatives attended the event.



అసెంబ్లీ స్పీకర్ సమక్షంలో గజ్వేల్ ఎమ్మెల్యేగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసిన బీఆర్ఎస్ అధినేత కేసీఆర్ గారు. ఈ… pic.twitter.com/Bp3Tt5gVZt — BRS Party (@BRSparty) February 1, 2024

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, entered the Assembly building with the aid of a walking stick. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar administered the oath as a multitude of BRS leaders gathered to greet their party's supremo.

BRS Party President and former CM KCR took oath as Gajwel MLA and assumed office as Leader of Opposition at the Telangana State Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/pMW5Pu3cwI — BRS TechCell (@BRSTechCell) February 1, 2024

Having been bedridden after undergoing hip replacement surgery, KCR missed the first session of the new Assembly held in December. Despite the BRS losing power to the Congress in the November 30 elections, KCR retained the Gajwel seat but was defeated in Kamareddy. The BRS secured 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

KCR, who suffered a hip fracture in a fall at his farmhouse in Siddipet district on December 8, underwent successful hip replacement surgery the same day. Discharged on December 15, KCR has been on a recovery and rest period.