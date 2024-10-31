Ex-Union Minister RCP Singh set to launch new political party in Bihar

Patna, Oct 31 Former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh is set to launch a new political party on Thursday, a date that coincides with the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the festival of Diwali.

RCP Singh stated that the new party would provide a fresh political alternative to the people of Bihar and would aim to draw support from prominent figures across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Singh explained that his experiences in JD(U) and later in BJP highlighted differences in operational styles, which ultimately led him to form an independent political organisation.

The launch comes ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, signalling RCP Singh's intent to make a significant impact on the state's political landscape.

Singh, originally an IAS officer, transitioned into politics in 2010, quickly rising to become a prominent leader in JD(U), second only to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

His political standing within the party began to shift in 2021 when he accepted the role of Union Steel Minister in the PM Modi cabinet. During his tenure, some of Singh’s decisions reportedly clashed with Nitish Kumar’s expectations.

At that time, Singh, as JD(U) national president, was tasked with negotiating ministerial positions with the BJP, but his stance didn’t align with Kumar’s preferences. This led to pressure from Nitish Kumar, resulting in Singh’s resignation from the role of party president, with Lalan Singh succeeding him.

Nitish Kumar later chose not to renew Singh’s Rajya Sabha membership, which led to his resignation from the Steel Ministry on July 6, 2022, just one year after his appointment.

Following this, Singh joined the BJP but did not find a prominent role, especially after Nitish Kumar rejoined the NDA earlier in 2024. Now, after months of being sidelined, RCP Singh is set to launch his own political party, aiming to establish a fresh political option in Bihar as the 2025 state elections approach.

RCP Singh’s educational journey began in his native village in Nalanda, Bihar, where he completed his early schooling. He then moved to Patna, completing his Class 12 education at the prestigious Patna Science College. He graduated with a degree in History from Patna College in 1979 and went on to earn a Master’s degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 1982. This academic foundation set the stage for his later accomplishments as an IAS officer and, eventually, a prominent political figure in Bihar.

RCP Singh’s career began with his selection into the Indian Revenue Services (IRS), but he resigned after being selected as an IAS officer in 1984.

Assigned to the Uttar Pradesh cadre, he held various significant positions, including SDM, DM, and multiple secretarial roles. During a Central deputation, he became closely associated with Nitish Kumar, which would later shape his political trajectory.

Singh served as Nitish Kumar's private secretary for seven years while the latter was the Union Minister for Railways and Agriculture. After Nitish Kumar became Bihar’s Chief Minister, Singh was brought back to the state, where he held key positions, including Principal Secretary roles in the Home Department and the Cabinet Secretariat.

In 2010, Singh opted for voluntary retirement and joined JD(U), soon after becoming a Rajya Sabha member.

Over the years, he served as General Secretary of JD(U) and played an instrumental role in expanding the party’s grassroots network across Bihar. Recognising his organisational contributions, Nitish Kumar entrusted him with the party's presidency in 2020, where Singh established a robust structure within JD(U) by placing loyalists in critical posts across districts and blocks.

Singh’s family includes two daughters: Lipi Singh, an IPS officer, and another daughter who practices law..

