Excellent Budget dedicated to building a new India: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, July 24 Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday described the Budget 2024-25 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman an "excellent budget dedicated to building a new India".

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said that this Budget demonstrates a commitment to the economic progress and potential of India, as well as to the development of youth, women, and farmers.

The Union Minister said that the Budget instills confidence, particularly among the young people.

He highlighted the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar Yojana, which is beneficial for the middle class as well as the under-privileged section, calling it one of the best schemes in the world.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given priority to education, employment, and skill development, thus paving the way for a developed India, Pralhad Joshi said.

Customs duty exemptions have been granted on 25 critical minerals, and the basic Customs duty has been reduced on 2 minerals. This aims to simplify and streamline the supply of critical minerals, he said.

Discussing energy transformation pathways, the Union Minister said that there is a focus on renewable energy, marking a significant milestone in multiple sectors.

