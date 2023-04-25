Excise Case: CBI files chargesheet against Manish Sisodia, says sanction taken to prosecute him

New Delhi [India], April 25 : A chargesheet has been filed against Msh Sisodia, Butchibabu, Amandeep Singh Dhal and Arjun Pandey.

While filing the chargesheet CBI informed the court that sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act to prosecute Msh Sisodia has been taken and is enclosed with the supplementary chargesheet.

After noting down the submissions Special Judge MK Nagpal fixed May 12 for consideration of the chargesheet.

CBI stated that then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna's name is also mentioned in the chargesheet in column 12 as a suspect in the chargesheet.

Out of the four accused, three accused namely, Sisodia, Dhal and Butchibabu stand already been arrested and two of them are stated to be running in JC where as Gorantla is on bail. Arjun Pandey has not been arrested

This chargesheet is accomped by a list of witnesses as well as documents and articles. It is stated that the articles reflected in the list are all in the form of digital evidence and the devices containing the documents are lying with CSFL and reports are still pending, noted the court.

Further, this chargesheet is accomped by a DVD containing the chargesheet as well as statements of witnesses and RUD. One hash value certificate with respect to the DVD is also filed on record with the supplementary chargesheet.

Msh Sisodia's bail was recently dismissed by the court in the same case and the order on the bail plea of Sisodia in the ED case is fixed for pronouncement of the order on April 26, 2023.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor