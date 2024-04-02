Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Spends Restless Night in Tihar, His Sugar Level Low, Say Jail Officials

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has been remanded in judicial custody until April 15 in connection with the excise policy case. On his first night in Tihar jail, he reportedly paced back and forth in his 14X8 feet cell and managed to sleep only briefly, according to a prison official.

According to prison officials, Kejriwal was brought to Tihar jail at 4 pm on Monday and was medically examined before being sent to his cell where he is staying alone. His sugar level was below 50 at that time and medicines were given to him on the advice of doctors, he said.

An official confirmed that the first sitting Chief Minister of India to be incarcerated at Asia's largest prison has been assigned to jail number two. It's anticipated that his wife and children will meet him on Tuesday. According to a source on Tuesday, the chief minister received tea in the afternoon and was provided with home-cooked food for dinner. Additionally, the source mentioned that he has been provided with a mattress, blankets, and two pillows.

He slept on a cement platform for some time and was seen walking in his cell late in the night, the source said. In the morning, Kejriwal's sugar level was still low and he is under the watch of Tihar jail doctors, prison officials said. He is allowed to have home-cooked food in lunch and dinner and it will be served daily, till his sugar level comes to normal, they said.

According to sources, Kejriwal, who also serves as the AAP national convener, engaged in meditation in his cell in the morning. Following this, he was served tea along with two biscuits. It has been reported that two personnel from Tihar Jail Security and a jail warder have been stationed outside his cell. Additionally, officials stated that jail authorities are monitoring him via CCTV cameras, while a quick reaction team has been deployed in the vicinity of his cell.



The books he had requested -- Ramayana, Mahabharata, and 'How Prime Ministers Decide' -- have been provided to him. He has also been allowed a religious locket that he wears.