Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Dismisses Interim Bail Application of BRS MLC K Kavitha

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday has denied the interim bail plea of BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kavitha, currently in judicial custody following the Enforcement Directorate's remand, had applied for interim bail citing her minor son's upcoming school examinations.

Delhi excise policy case | Rouse Avenue court dismisses

interim bail application of BRS MLC K Kavitha.



She had sought interim bail on the grounds of the school examinations of her minor son. She is in judicial custody after the ED remand in the excise policy case.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/cYgL2Y1wSB — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

Kavitha remains in judicial custody, with her regular bail hearing scheduled for April 20. She is purportedly a prominent figure within the 'South Group,' implicated in allegedly providing kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to the ruling AAP in Delhi in exchange for a substantial portion of liquor licenses in the national capital. Kavitha was placed in 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.

