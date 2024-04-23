Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha Till May 7

On Tuesday, a Delhi court further prolonged the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam until May 7.

The extension of their custody was decided by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, overseeing cases pertaining to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following their virtual appearance before the court as their remand period expired.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

