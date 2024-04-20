Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order on Bail Pleas of Manish Sisodia for April 30

A court has reserved its decision on the bail petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with corruption and money laundering cases filed by the CBI and the ED regarding the alleged Delhi excise policy case. Special judge Kaveri Baweja presiding over cases involving the CBI and ED, postponed the verdict until April 30, following arguments presented by both the central investigative agencies and Sisodia's legal representatives.

Sisodia, had additionally filed interim bail requests in both cases to participate in campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, Sisodia's counsel told the court today that the plea has become infructuous as the regular bail plea is being reserved.

Both the CBI and the ED have accused individuals involved in modifying the Delhi Excise Policy of engaging in irregularities. They allege that undue favors were granted to license holders, including waiving or reducing license fees, and extending licenses without proper approval from the competent authority. The probe agencies further assert that the beneficiaries diverted the purportedly "illegal" gains to the accused officials and resorted to making false entries in their financial records to avoid detection.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.