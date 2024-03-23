Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Denies Urgent Hearing of Plea Filed by Arvind Kejriwal Against His Arrest

The Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing on Saturday for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the remand order issued by a trial court on Friday. According to ANI reports, the court set the hearing date for March 27, 2024.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court to challenge his arrest and the remand order issued by the trial court on March 22nd.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 in connection with the now-defunct excise policy case. His legal team argued in the plea filed in the Delhi High Court that both his arrest and the remand order are 'illegal,' emphasizing his entitlement to immediate release from custody. An urgent hearing has been sought from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably on Sunday, March 24.

The ED, granted custody of the Delhi CM until March 28 by the court, has accused the Aam Adami Party (AAP) of being the primary beneficiary of the proceeds of crime from the alleged liquor scam. The Rouse Avenue Court further remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam until March 28.