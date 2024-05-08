Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Facilities for Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, rejected a public interest litigation filed by a lawyer, imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The petition had sought suitable provisions for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to run the government from jail.

The petitioner additionally requested a restriction on Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva from applying any "undue pressure" to compel the resignation of Kejriwal.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that since the AAP leader has already approached the Supreme Court against his arrest, "no orders were called for" with regard to providing him any facilities while in judicial custody.

In rejecting the plea, the court clarified that it lacks authority to enforce censorship by instructing the media to refrain from broadcasting opinions, nor can it silence political adversaries from expressing views advocating for Kejriwal's resignation.

“You keep a bank draft of Rs. 1 lakh ready, that's all we can say…,” the court said. It added: “Do we impose martial law? Say no one will speak against Mr. A or B? What do we do? There will be a gag order against everyone.”

On April 10, the Delhi High Court rejected Kejriwal's petition contesting his arrest, noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented sufficient evidence, including statements from witnesses and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), indicating that Kejriwal received funds for the Goa elections.