Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Moves Delhi Court Seeking Interim Bail for Poll Campaigning

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the purported Delhi excise policy scam, has petitioned a court for interim bail for election campaigning. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, overseeing CBI and ED cases, is expected to review the plea later today.

Both the CBI and the ED have accused officials of irregularities in the modification of the Delhi excise policy. They allege that undue favors were granted to license holders, including waiver or reduction of license fees and extension of licenses without proper approval. The beneficiaries purportedly diverted illicit gains to the accused officials and falsified entries in their accounting books to evade detection, according to the probe agencies.

The former deputy chief minister was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the scam. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.