Excise policy case: SC to pronounce order on CM Kejriwal's interim bail plea

New Delhi, May 7 The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on the interim bail plea of incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Last week, the top had said that it would decide on Tuesday on the question of granting interim bail to CM Kejriwal in view of the ongoing general elections.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will pronounce the order at 2 p.m.

The apex court, which is hearing CM Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case, put several questions before the agency in the pre-lunch session.

The bench asked the federal probe agency why can’t the CM be released on interim bail for the elections.

The court also said that this is an extraordinary situation and that it is not like he is a habitual offender.

The probe agency opposed the grant of relief saying that it would set a wrong precedent and that politicians have no special rights as compared to normal citizens.

The petition was filed challenging the April 10 judgement of the Delhi High Court which dismissed his plea challenging the ED arrest. CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and has been under custody since then.

Last time, the court had told Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to get prepared on the question of interim release of the AAP supremo due to elections.

The bench had clarified that it was merely informing both sides to get prepared on the question of interim bail as the final hearing in the case could be prolonged. "If it (conclusion of hearing) is going to take time, it does appear it may take time, we may then consider the question of interim bail because of the elections," the apex court had said.

Further, it had asked ASG Raju to take instructions if CM Kejriwal, because of the position he holds, can be allowed to sign official files in custody.

