Excise Policy: Delhi Court Reserves Order in K Kavitha’s Bail Plea in CBI Case on May 2

A Delhi court, on Monday, reserved its decision on the regular bail petition submitted by BRS leader K Kavitha, currently detained in Tihar Jail over her alleged role in the excise policy 'scam' under investigation by the CBI. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja is slated to announce the ruling on May 2.

The ED had arrested Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister, KC Rao, on March 15 after searches at her residence in Hyderabad.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserves its order on the bail application filed by BRS leader K Kavitha in the CBI case related to Delhi liquor Policy case. Order to be pronounced on May 2.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/cTWalQWaRc — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Earlier, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Special Court that BRS leader K Kavitha purportedly "threatened" Aurobindo Pharma Promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party for securing five retail zones allocated to his firm under the Delhi government's excise policy.