Exit Poll predicts sweeping victory for Congress in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

Exit polls on Thursday indicated a closely contested battle between the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh, with most agencies slightly favoring the Congress. The Chhattisgarh assembly comprises 90 seats, with a majority threshold set at 46 seats. As per Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the Congress is likely to win 42-53 seats; BJP: 35-45 seats; and Others: 3. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Congress is likely to bag between 40–50 seats, while the BJP may secure around 36–46 seats in Chhattisgarh. Other parties might get around 1–5 seats.

Chhattisgarh stands as the sole state to undergo elections in two phases, with voting for the 90-member assembly conducted on November 7 and November 17. The fiercely contested polls primarily involved the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the incumbent Congress party in the state.

The current voter turnout is deemed satisfactory at 76.31%, slightly below the 76.88% recorded in the 2018 elections. The incumbent Congress party is optimistic about securing another term in power, while the BJP is aiming for a comeback in the state it governed for 15 years from 2003 to 2018.

