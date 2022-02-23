'Exorcist' killed in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Feb 23 A man, working as an "exorcist", was killed in Bihar's Vaishali, allegedly by a man, whose son he was "treating", police said.

The victim was identified as Ramadhar Singh, 60, a native of Khemas Pakdi village under Siwaipatti police station in Muzaffarpur district. He was doing exorcism of a person named Manish Singh, a native of Madarna village in Vaishali.

Manish Singh's father Harivansh Singh approached Ramadhar Singh a year ago as his son was ill for long time and unable to recover from the illness.

The police said that Harivansh Singh went to Muzaffarpur on February 21 and had brought Ramadhar Singh to his village. Ramadhar Singh did the "exorcism treatment" on the same day and then went missing.

"During investigation, it appeared that Harivansh Singh and Manish Singh suspected that Ramadhar Singh deliberately did some wrongful exorcism which led to his (Manish's) continuous illness. Accordingly, they killed Ramadhar Singh, mutilated his body and disposed it off in a well," said investigating officer of Vaishali police station, K.S. Rai.

"We have registered FIR against 7 persons and two of them have been arrested so far. Efforts are on to nab others. The dead body was recovered from the well," he said.

