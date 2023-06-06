Expedite registration of service providers for Amarnath Yatra: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 : The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday convened a meeting of officers to review the registration of service providers for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023, providing mobile connectivity en-route to holy cave and proper demarcation of the area at base camps and Holy Cave.

According to an official release, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and Ganderbal, Directors of Animal Husbandry, Kashmir & Jammu, Deputy Labour Commissioner, J&K; Additional CEO, SASB; Officers of Pahalgam Development Authority, Sonamarg Development Authority and Director, G.Max IT Services.

Reviewing the progress of registration of service providers including Ponywallas, Pithuwalas, Dandiwallas and others, Div Com directed Deputy Labour Commissioner to expedite the registration process of service providers so RFID cards can be issued to them simultaneously for smooth conduct of yatra.

He also directed the concerned authority for the registration of eligible service providers before June 15. Similarly, Officers of Animal Husbandry were also directed to complete the registration of Ponies at the earliest. He directed officers to share updated data with all stakeholders to avoid any variation during compilation.

Meanwhile, Div Com directed Deputy Commissioners for clearing tracks along both Pahalgam and Baltal axis besides asking them to ensure the mobile and internet services of Airtel, Jio and BSNL are available up to the holy cave.

Besides, he directed the completion of work on all bridges falling en-route on both axis to the holy cave by June 15.

Div Com further instructed for the installation of additional cameras, completion of the installation of wire mesh and demarcation of areas for service providers.

