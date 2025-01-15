Expressing solidarity with Dallewal, 111 farmers begin fast at Khanauri

Chandigarh, Jan 15 Expressing solidarity with their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose indefinite strike entered day 51st day on Wednesday, a group of 111 farmers, donning black shawls, began a fast-unto-death at Khanauri, the border point between Punjab and Haryana.

The farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been staging protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13 last year against the Centre in support of their demands, including a legally guarantees minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The 111 farmers squatted near the police barricading under the open sky in chilly weather.

They claimed that they would even spend the night under the sky without having even basic amenities and would sacrifice themselves before Dallewal.

The protesting farmers have expressed concern over Dallewal's "deteriorating health", saying the 70-year-old risks "multiple organ failure" owing to the prolonged fasting.

Dallewal, who has refused any medical aid, has been on a hunger strike since November 26 last year.

Doctors attending to him said his health is "deteriorating" every day.

His ketone level is on the higher side and muscle mass has decreased. However, farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra claimed the protest started in Haryana, not in Punjab.

He said the fasting farmers were not heading to Delhi.

"We are sitting on a peaceful hunger strike near the protest site. The administration is free to use force. They can lob tear gas, use cane charge or arrest the farmers but they will continue with the protest at the site.”

Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Bhatia said talks were on with farmer leaders and they had been told about the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the protest site.

"We are showing restraint and requested the farmer leaders not to create a law and order problem," Bhatia told the media.

A day earlier, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar lashed out at the Union government for "not paying heed" to their demands.

"The Centre is neither ready to listen to anything nor it is initiating talks nor fulfilling our demands," Kohar said.

