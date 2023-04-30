Extensive arrangements made ahead of CM Jagan's visit to Vizianagaram: District SP

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 : Ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Vizianagaram district, elaborate arrangements have been made and the officials were directed to check the security system, said the police.

"Elaborate arrangements are being made in view of the state Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's visit to Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district to lay the foundation stone for the new airport on May 3", Vizianagaram SP Deepika IPS said.

SP Deepika further said, "The security arrangements have been reviewed and directed the officials to check on the same."

According to the police, a review meeting was held with the police officers regarding the arrangements and security to be undertaken for the Chief Minister's visit.

Speaking on occasion, the District SP said, "All security measures to avoid any untoward incident or trouble during the Chief Minister's visit have been taken. Actions are being taken to ensure that there is no disruption to the movement of vehicles on the road."

"A high-level police officer has been appointed to supervise. Especially with the deploying of police personnel and officers at traffic regulation and parking places", she added.

She further said that separate parking spaces have been allocated for the vehicles of any dignitaries coming to attend the event and the public.

"Only the vehicles of invited persons will be allowed in the parking spaces reserved for them. Officers have been given orders. They will coordinate with the officials of other concerned departments so that barricading can be set up at particular places", the SP said.

The District SP explained to the officials regarding the security measures to be undertaken by the police officers and other personnel during the Chief Minister's visit.

"The concerned officials deployed at the field level, meeting place, helipad and parking places should visit concerned places in person and have a thorough understanding of security duties to be performed", she added.

