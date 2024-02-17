Extortionist Mastermind Poses as ED Official, Threatens Cox and Kings Boss In Jail

In a disturbing turn of events, Hiren Bhagat, also known as Romi Bhagat, has been identified as the mastermind behind an extortion scheme involving Ajit Peter Kerkar, the father of Cox and Kings' owner, Ajay Peter Kerkar. Bhagat, posing as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, reportedly threatened Ajit at gunpoint, claiming harm to his son Ajay inside jail if he did not comply. The crime branch's investigation revealed that Bhagat managed to extort nearly Rs 10 crore from Ajit.

This incident marks Bhagat's second extortion case, as he was already in judicial custody for an alleged Rs 164 crore extortion case involving a builder. Ajit Kerkar, who previously served as a managing director with the Taj Hotel group, had received various honors in the past.

The complex web of criminal activities unfolds further with Ajay Peter Kerkar, who had been arrested a few years ago by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with at least 10 bank fraud cases amounting to Rs 3,000 crore. The Enforcement Directorate had also registered multiple cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Ajay, leading to his ongoing judicial custody.

Bhagat's deceptive tactics involved posing as an ED officer and sharing details of action taken against Ajay with Ajit. Exploiting the vulnerable situation, he claimed to help Ajit with his son's legal matters and, under this pretext, extorted Rs 9 crore in cash along with expensive watches worth Rs 75 lakh. When Ajit stopped providing money, Bhagat resorted to threatening him at gunpoint, emphasizing the safety of Ajay in prison.

In the recent extortion case, Bhagat faces charges under sections 386, 170, and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation has revealed additional victims coming forward, indicating the likelihood of more extortion cases being registered against Bhagat in the future. This unfolding saga sheds light on the intricate layers of criminal activities involving extortion, deceit, and abuse of power.