FAA paper leak case: CBI raids 37 locations in Jammu

New Delhi, Feb 3 The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 37 locations in J&K's Jammu region in connection with the probe of Financial Accounts Assistants (FAA) paper leak.

The exam was conducted on March 6, 2022 in which irregularities were found.

A CBI source said that the raids were being conducted at the premises belonging to touts, J&K forest guards, CRPF constables and Air Force officials who have been accused of leaking the paper.

The CBI had in November 2022 lodged the FIR in the matter. On November 30 last year the CBI had raided 14 locations in which incriminating documents were recovered.

What is the case?

The case was registered against 20 accused, including then member (JKAS) of J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB), then Medical officer of BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura, private persons, private company and unknown others.

The written test for the recruitment was conducted by JKSSB on March 6, 2022. The results were declared on April 21, 2022.

"There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the Government of J&K constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same. The report of the committee revealed the alleged conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, private company based at Bengaluru, beneficiary candidates and others causing gross irregularities in conduct of examination," read the FIR

The CBI learnt during the investigation about the leakage of question paper to selected high profile candidates.

The CBI said that violation of rules by JKSSB in assigning the task of setting question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company and forgery, etc., were also found.

