Fact Check: Claim That the Ram Temple Is Not Built at Babri Masjid Site Busted

A false claim has been circulating online, alleging that the Ram Temple under construction in Ayodhya is not being built at the actual Babri Masjid site, but rather 3 km away. This claim has been amplified by various political figures and social media users, potentially fueling further misinformation. However, a closer examination reveals the claim to be entirely baseless.

Social media posts and tweets shared a screenshot of Google Maps supposedly showing two locations: the ongoing construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and another place marked as "Babar Masjid permanently closed" located 3 km away. The claim asserts that the Ram Temple is not being built at the disputed site but at a different location, questioning the rationale behind demolishing the Babri Masjid if the temple was to be built elsewhere.

Fact-Check:

Upon closer inspection, the screenshot reveals that the second location marked as "Babar Masjid" is actually the Sita-Ram Birla Temple in Ayodhya. This is confirmed by comparing the satellite image on Google Maps with the actual structure of the Birla Temple.

Importantly, the viral screenshot misspells "Babri Masjid" as "Babar Masjid," further raising doubts about its credibility.

Google Earth Pro satellite images clearly demonstrate the ongoing construction of a temple-like structure at the exact coordinates of the Babri Masjid demolition site (26°47'43.74" N 82°11'38.77"E).

Comparison of old and new satellite images confirms the absence of any major construction activity at the Babri Masjid site before 2011, the year construction of the Ram Temple began.

Additionally, existing photographs of the Babri Masjid, despite being difficult to precisely match, share key structural elements with the satellite images of the current construction site, further solidifying the location as the original site of the mosque.

Conclusion:

The viral claim that the Ram Temple is not being built at the Babri Masjid site is demonstrably false. Evidence from Google Maps, satellite imagery, and historical photographs conclusively proves that the temple is indeed under construction at the same location where the Babri Masjid once stood. This misinformation, spread by careless or malicious actors, has the potential to exacerbate religious tensions and hinder the healing process surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. It is crucial to rely on credible sources and verify information before sharing or amplifying such claims.