Fact Check: Himalaya Wellness Company offering jobs from home in packing and distribution

Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Himalaya k has warned candidates of a fake job opportunities issued in the name of Himalaya Wellness. In a tweet, the Herbal Healthcare company has shared a screenshot of the dubious job offer. #FraudAlert: Beware of fraudsters making #fake distributorship, franchisee, job offers, or packing jobs from home in the name of #HimalayaWellness Company. We do not authorize the collection of money from any aspirants or business partners in any manner whatsoever, the company has said in a tweet.

The fake job opportunity is related to distributorship, franchisee, job offers, or packing jobs from home in the name of Himalaya Wellness Company. Himalaya Drug Company was established by Mohammed Manal in 1930 and based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. It produces health care products under the name Himalaya Herbal Healthcare whose products include ayurvedic ingredients. It is spread across locations in India, United States, Middle East, Asia, Europe and Oceania,while its products are sold in 106 countries across the world. The company has more than 290 researchers that utilise ayurvedic herbs and minerals. A hepatic drug, named Liv.52, is its flagship product, first introduced in 1955.

