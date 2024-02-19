Fake Admit Card Featuring Sunny Leone Circulates Online for UP Police Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination witnessed a surge in social media attention as a photograph purportedly showing actress Sunny Leone's name on an admit card went viral.

The viral posts displayed an admit card featuring the name "Sunny Leon" alongside two images of the actor. According to the shared information, the examination was scheduled to take place at Kannauj's Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College from 10 am to 12:05 pm.

Registration on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRB) website allegedly featured Leone's photo and registration number 12258574. Responding to the viral admit card, UPPRB labeled the one bearing Sunny Leone's name as counterfeit.

UPPRB officials clarified that during the exam application process, a candidate erroneously uploaded incorrect photos. Upon receiving complaints, the recruitment board promptly rectified these cards by replacing the photos with blank sections.

The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination commenced on Saturday. This two-day exam is being conducted in two shifts across all districts of Uttar Pradesh, aiming to fill 60,244 Police Constable positions.