Fake Bihar Public Service Commission teacher arrested

Patna, Jan 11 A man posing as a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher was arrested in Darbhanga district after his personal documents were found to be fake, an official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Devendra Kumar Mahto who wanted to join the government middle school in Kharadi village under Baheri police station in the district.

During the biometric test, his data, including Aadhar number 621103530364, BPSC roll 221192 and teacher ID BPDAR2317197691, mismatched with the finger prints, photograph and retina scanning.

Following the development, Mahto was nabbed by the duty magistrate and handed over to Laheriasarai police station in the district.

The accused confessed that a person named Navin Kumar appeared in the examination on his name but the photograph printed on the admit card and biometric test belonged to the former.

“We have nabbed a fake BPSC teacher who came for the joining and verification in government middle school Kharadi on January 10. His biometric was mismatched with the person who gave the examination. We have handed over to Laheriasarai police station for further legal action,” said Shivshankar Kumar, the duty magistrate of Darbhanga.

