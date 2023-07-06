Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, four arrested

Gurugram, July 6 Cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police busted an illegal call centre operating at Sector-47 in the city.

The call centre mostly used to cheat foreign nationals on the pretext of technical support, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a team of the cyber crime police station led by ACP (Cyber Crime) Vipin Ahlawat, raided the call centre which was located at house no 135, Sector-47 in Gurugram following a tip-off.

During the raid, the police arrested four accused including the owner and seized four laptops, four mobile phones and four headphones along with other electronic gadgets.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nipun aka Nisu (Owner), Ashish Nanda alias Aashi, Mohd. Rasid and Abhishek Kashyap.

“We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several foreign nationals on the pretext of technical support. The youths were employed at the call centre, which was being operated without a licence issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT),” said the ACP (Cyber Crime) .

“During the questioning, the accused revealed that they used to communicate with the victims with the help of Dialler/X-Lite for customer service on Amazon, PayPal, eBay, Cash app, Email blasting and Crypto currency etc. and cheated them. They used to charge 100/500 dollars via Gift Card (Amazon, Paypal, Cash app, Gift Card, etc)," added Ahlawat.

“The matter is under investigation that how the accused was operating the fake call centre. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out. The culprits are on police remand for further questioning,” the officer said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act has been registered at the Cyber crime police station.

