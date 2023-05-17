Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 25.20 lakh seized in Mizoram, 2 held

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 17 : Police seized a large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes ( FICN) valued at Rs 25.20 lakh and arrested two persons on Tuesday night, said police.

The two persons apprehended were identified as Laltanpui (42) of Vairengte Kawngthar veng in Kolasib district and Lallungmuana (40) of N. Vanlaiphai Rawlkhang veng in Serchhip district at Vairengte.

Acting on a tip-off, late last night, a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Branch (SB) of Mizoram police seized counterfeit currency notes of Rs 25,20,000 from the joint possession of the two accused.

The seized FICN consisted of 1007 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1012 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

"Further investigation into the matter is underway for forward and backward linkages," stated the Vairengte Police Station.

