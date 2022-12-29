Family rescued from burning house in South Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 29 Fourteen members of a family were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, a top police officer said.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), a PCR call was received at around 1.30 a.m. regarding the house fire after which police teams reached the spot.

"On reaching the spot, police teams found the house was filled with smoke and the families on the first and second floors of the were trapped inside," said the official.

"The way was blocked to reach the upper floor as the fire had spread to the ground floor, on which there were three shops also. Seeing the gravity, without wasting time all nearby flats were vacated and the fire brigade were called."

A police team brought a ladder from one of the nearby buildings and the 14 people four women, five men and five children were evacuated from the burning building and rescued safely through balconies.

"Fire tenders also reached the spot and doused the flame completely. With the presence of mind and bravest act of courage shown by the police team, many precious lives were saved," said the DCP.

The cause of the fire is under probe.

