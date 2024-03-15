Farmer shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, March 15 A farmer was shot dead when he was sleeping outside his house in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harishchandra Rai (50).

Deceased's brother Dinesh Rai said that after having dinner on Thursday, Harishchandra went to sleep just outside his house.

When a family member went there to serve him tea on Friday morning, Harishchandra Rai was found lying in a pool of blood.

"As soon as we received the information of murder, we reached there with the FSL team. The victim sustained two gunshot injuries on his head. It seems that he was killed in the sleeping stage. We have recovered two dead cartridges from the crime scene. Further investigation is on," said Pinki Prasad, SHO of Mufassil police station.

The Police said that Harishchandra Rai was considered as a big farmer in the area having many acres of agricultural land in the district.

