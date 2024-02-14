Farmers' Organization Declare Four-Hour Railway Track Blockade in Punjab Tomorrow

Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are preparing to march to Delhi with their demands. Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march has been stopped at Shambhu border of Punjab and Haryana. Police fired teargas canisters on Tuesday to stop and disperse the farmers. Heavy police presence has been deployed at Singhu border, Tikri border and Ghazipur border. Cement and iron barricading has also been done on these borders. Apart from this, barbed wire and containers have also been placed to stop the farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union, the largest farmers' organization in Punjab, has announced to block the railway tracks from 12 noon to 4 pm tomorrow in protest of the farmers going to Delhi who were stopped on the way and tear gas canisters were fired at them. On the farmers' agitation, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, "They wanted to talk to the central government, but the central government has come here to talk. Talks have been held twice. The protesters are adamant about going to Delhi. Why do they want to go to Delhi? They seem to have some other motive. We want peace." Home Minister Anil Vij said that there will be no breach.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, protesting farmers tried to break barricades at the Shambhu border and also pelted stones at Haryana Police personnel, in response to which the police used water cannon and tear gas to bring the situation under control. Haryana Police spokesperson said that spreading unrest in the name of demonstration will not be allowed. If farmers want to go to Delhi, they should go by bus, train or foot, we will not allow them to go to Delhi by tractor.

MSP Act cannot be brought in haste - Union Agriculture Minister

A law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops cannot be rushed without consultation with all stakeholders. The protesting organizations should come forward to discuss with the central government. In two rounds of talks we agreed to many of their demands; But there was no agreement on some points. - Arjun Munda, Union Agriculture Minister