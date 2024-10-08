Farmers protest against Eco-Sensitive Zone in Gir Somnath

Gir Somnath, Oct 8 Farmers staged a protest in the Gir Somnath district on Tuesday against the government's decision to implement an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

Led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a large gathering of farmers and women assembled at the Talala Marketing Yard. The protesting farmers also plan to present a petition to the local Mamlatdar demanding the withdrawal of the ESZ decision.

Farmers, primarily from the Gir region, claim that the Eco-Sensitive Zone will severely impact their livelihoods and the agricultural economy in the area. A mass march is planned from the marketing yard to the Mamlatdar’s office, where the petition will be submitted. Women have also supported the protest, underlining the widespread concern in the farming communities.

In addition to the demonstration in Talala town, a Mahasabha was held in Mendara and Junagadh localities where local leaders and farmers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk to protest the Eco Zone regulations. Protesters carried banners reading "Remove Eco Zone, Save Villages".

In Garbi, a separate protest was held with banners calling for the government to revoke the Eco Zone plan.

Farmers said that the implementation of the ‘Eco Sensitive Zone’ will disrupt their agricultural practices and pose a significant threat to their livelihoods. The protest highlights the growing unrest among the local farming community and their demands for the government to reconsider its decision.

Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) issued a draft notification on September 18 proposing to designate 3,328 square kilometres around the Gir Forest in Gujarat as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

However, following feedback, the ministry released a revised draft a week later, reducing the proposed ESZ area to 2,061 sq km. According to forest officials, this reduction was necessary to balance the protection of the Gir ecosystem with the basic needs of the local communities living near the forest.

Activities such as large-scale commercial operations and infrastructure development are restricted within ESZs to safeguard the environment. These zones act as buffer areas around protected regions, limiting human activity that could harm the delicate ecosystem. Despite the revisions, the proposal has sparked widespread protests from local leaders and residents.

The Gir Forest, home to the Asiatic lion, is of immense ecological and cultural importance, and its protection is a national priority. However, locals' concerns stem from the potential impact the ESZ could have on their livelihoods. With strict restrictions on commercial activities, many fear that their ability to develop infrastructure or expand farming and other businesses will be severely hindered.

