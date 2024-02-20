Farmers' Protest: Bullets Used on Tractor Tires, Says Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher - WATCH

Farmers' leaders rejected the proposal of the Centre to purchase crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) on Monday evening (February 19), saying that it had nothing for them.

Addressing the media, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "The intention of the government was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost." He also blamed the government, stating that their tractors were attacked with bullets. "Shelling happened...Bullets were also used on the tyres of the tractors," said the farmer leader.

Pandher demanded punishment for using tear gas on farmers during their Delhi Chalo march. He emphasized, "DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers...We demand punishment for those using it then...Wrong statements are also being given." He further stated that the situation in Haryana is like that of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will march towards Delhi on February 21...The government has given us a proposal so that we backtrack from our original demands...The government will be responsible for whatever happens now..," Pandher further said regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

After the fourth round of talks, the General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher, asserted that the farmers will continue to move forward with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21, adding that discussions will also be held on the proposal proposed by the government on MSP.